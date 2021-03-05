Open call for Donegal event proposals for Cruinniú na nÓg 2021

Building on the success of last year’s Cruinniú na nÓg the Creative Ireland Team, Donegal have sought suggestions from young people across the county as to what they may like to do for Cruinniú na nÓg 2021.

Can you help make these suggestions a reality? Or propose something that would excite children and young people aged 0-18years?

The emphasis of Cruinniú na nÓg is on doing, making, creating. Projects, programmes or event submissions are welcome from creatives, practitioners and organisations but must take place or culminate on Saturday, June 12.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the ongoing restrictions caused by the pandemic we propose a remote approach to Cruinniú na nÓg where we offer children and young people home based or online activities.

"We are hoping there will be potential to host limited public activities should we be in a position to do so. If restrictions continue, we may be limited to offering home based activities only.

"Through this open call we are looking for artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians, re-enactors and all manner of experienced creative professionals, in any medium or artform (theatre, dance, music, opera, film, circus, performance, fashion, photography, visual arts, digital arts, literature and storytelling, architecture, street art and spectacle).

"Traditional skills practitioners or others with an expertise in landscape, flora & fauna/biodiversity, folklife, archaeological heritage, built heritage, history, vernacular architecture or any related field are also encouraged to consider how they might engage with Cruinniú na nÓg and its aim of doing, making, creating.

"This year we are celebrating Colmcille 1500 and proposals of a creative nature to engage children and young people age 0-18 in this celebration are welcome.

"Any practitioner, venue, organisation or community group may make a proposal and applicants are asked to consider suggestions from children and young people across Donegal, which can be found at www.wainfest.ie".

The Creative Ireland Team, Donegal will cover the costs of the selected proposals – including the costs of hiring artists or other culture/creativity sector practitioners and the costs of materials.

The total funding available to cover all events and administrative costs in Donegal is €15,000 so event proposers are encouraged to make realistic submissions in terms of scale and costs.

It will not be possible to approve all proposals in which case funding will be allocated to those events which best meet the objectives of Cruinniú na nÓg. The aim is to strike a balance between the suggestions from children and innovative proposals whilst providing variety in terms of cultural and creative experience and age groups.

Cruinniú na nÓg proposal forms can be downloaded at www.wainfest.ie

Completed forms should be emailed to CreativeIreland@Donegalcoco.ie by midnight March 21.