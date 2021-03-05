Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal farmers expecting 34cpl for February milk

“Numerous indicators are showing that a milk price increase is fully justified"

Donegal farmers expecting 34cpl for February milk

Market trends have been positive for a number of months

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Speaking in advance of February milk price announcements by milk purchasers and Co-ops, the chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee stated that there is clearly a time to show confidence and intent on the notably improved market conditions and Ger Quain said “now is that time”.

Mr Quain noted that market trends have been positive for a number of months before the most recent double-digit surge in the Global Dairy Trade auction.

Indeed, that surge merely confirmed the view of ICMSA that dairy markets are in a strong position at the start of 2021 and that will have to be reflected in a price increase for milk supplied in February.

Mr Quain also noted that April-May-June peak production period will now be positioned on a strong milk price.

“Numerous indicators are showing that a milk price increase is fully justified from milk purchasers in the coming days: the Ornua PPI is at its highest level in 12 months and has increased over 1.5cpl in 2021 alone without even considering the value-added component of the Index.

"The significant increase in the GDT is simply following a trend where 11 out of the last 12 results have seen positive GDT returns since last September.

"The most recent double-digit surge was higher than expected, but it is by no means an outlier in terms of the trend or direction of milk price and reflects a similar trend for European milk products.

"The latest Fonterra decision to increase milk price is also significant and sees its forecast increase by almost nine percent since the start of 2021.

"Dutch dairy quotes have followed the momentum coming from the southern hemisphere where the industry standard Butter/SMP combination is up almost 4cpl in the last 10 weeks, the WMP is up over 3cpl in that same timeframe,” said Mr Quain.

“Dairy markets have moved on significantly since the start of 2021 and a base price of at least 34 cpl should be the target for all milk processors for February milk.

"The latest trends point unmistakably to price increases for dairy suppliers in the coming months and farmers can expect a significant step to be taken with February milk price,” said Mr Quain.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie