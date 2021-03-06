Donegal minister welcomes the suspension of tariffs

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and the Minister for State Martin Heydon TD, have welcomed the announcement by both the EU Commission and the Office of the United States Trade Representative of a four month suspension of tariffs on selected exports and imports between both blocs.

These tariffs were introduced on selected Irish agri-food exports to the US in October 2019.

The value of Irish agri food exports impacted by US tariffs, in 2019 figures, is approximately €422 million attracting an additional €105 million tariffs in a full year.

This 25% tariff was applied to Irish exports to the US on butter (€190.2m), cheese, (€43.7m) and Irish Cream (€184m).

The minister in welcoming the announcement stated this announcement is a great opportunity, for both the EU and United States, to engage in a constructive dialogue to find a permanent resolution to these long running disputes.”

The Minister of State Heydon also welcomed the positive news and said he hoped the announcement is a signal of the renewal of this historic, positive and enduring transatlantic relationship between the EU and the US.

"This is a positive development for exports of Irish butter, cheese and Irish Cream to the US market,” he added.

Minister McConalogue acknowledged what he said were the "significant efforts by the Irish Embassy in Washington" in seeking to resolve this dispute and highlighting, the importance of the US market for our effected industries, to USTR officials