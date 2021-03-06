Donegal TD welcomes resignations at major stockbroking firm

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has welcomed the resignations of three senior executives from stockbroking firm Davy following a Central Bank fine arising from a 2014 bond transaction.

The Central Bank said on Tuesday it had fined Davy €4.1 million and reprimanded the firm after it found 16 staff had sought to make a profit by taking the other side of a bond deal involving a client in 2014 without telling him or the firm’s compliance team.

Chief executive Brian McKiernan, deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and head of bonds Barry Nangle have resigned their roles.

Reacting to the resignations, Deputy Doherty said it should not have been left up to the individuals, or anyone else in the financial sector, to decide what counts as accountability.

The Donegal TD said that questions remain about the 13 other individuals involved and he called on the Central Bank to instigate a wider investigation into Davy.

"Resignations at Davy are necessary and are to be welcomed. But neither Davy nor anyone else in the financial sector should be able to decide what counts as accountability," he said.



"Let's be very clear here, these resignations have only come about after enormous public pressure following the naming of these three individuals publicly.



"This whole saga has been laced with arrogance and attempts by senior figures at Davy to brazen on through.



"This was not a case of some low-level staff going rogue, but the top brass of one of the most powerful players in the financial sector.

"These three resignations also pose further questions and this cannot be the end of it. There were 16 employees of Davy involved - what now for the other 13?

"Who are they? Are they still employed by Davy? If so, will they resign too or do they hold senior positions elsewhere?

"These questions require answers - Davy cannot be allowed to hunker down in the hope that the storm will pass.”

Mr Doherty said The State cannot permit any individual or organisation who puts personal gain above its regulatory obligations to have any involvement in its assets and liabilities

He called on the state and NTMA to cut all ties with Davy until those involved are held to account and there is a root and branch review of the organisation.

“Only last month Davy was a lead manager in a €5.5 billion bond sale for the state,” he said.

“Accountability cannot be at the discretion of Davy or anyone in high finance. Yesterday I wrote to the Governor of the Central Bank requesting that the Bank carries out investigations of the individuals involved with reference to MiFID and the Market Abuse Regime.

“Corporate fines do not change behaviour or hold a single individual to account. Nor can individual accountability be at the discretion of the financial sector. It must be enforced.”