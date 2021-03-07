Can someone from Northern Ireland be compelled to attend court in Donegal post-Brexit?

A man charged with driving without insurance claimed he understood that the rental company was responsible for insuring the vehicle.

However the Tyrone-based company which is facing a related charge claimed the defendant signed a declaration stating that he had his own insurance cover.

The case of Oliver McGowan, 35, of Laughta, Kinlough was before Ballyshannon District Court on Friday. He is charged with driving without insurance at Rockfield, Ballyshannon on June 23, 2020. Milltown Motors of 78 Strabane Road, Newtownstewart, Tyrone is charged with not having insurance on the same occasion.

Representing Oliver McGowan, solicitor Florence Hutchinson requested an adjournment, saying her client was having difficulty getting insurance documents from the rental company.

“He rented the vehicle on the basis that it was insured,” she said. “Mr McGowan is trying to get a response from them, as am I.”

A response from the insurance company to gardaí was read out by Judge Kevin Kilrane.

“The company is saying that he rented a vehicle on the condition that he had his own insurance,” he said.

Ms Hutchinson showed the court a copy of the rental agreement on which a declaration of insurance was not signed. Other sections of the form had been signed by the defendant.

However, Judge Kilrane said that the copy of the agreement sent from the hire company included a signature on the insurance declaration.

Ms Hutchinson asked to be furnished with a copy of that document, saying that the version in her possession was the original.

Judge Kilrane raised concerns about whether the company could be compelled to send a witness, given that it was based in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The difficulties are: one, the validity of the summons with Milltown Motors limited. Is that a trade name?

“Two, those people are outside of the jurisdiction and if the matter was to proceed, a witness would be required. What is the arrangement after Brexit with witnesses outside the jurisdiction?”

He adjourned the case to May to allow those matters to be clarified, asking Inspector David Durkin to contact An Garda Síochana’s legal department.