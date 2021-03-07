Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Can someone from Northern Ireland be compelled to attend court in Donegal post-Brexit?

The question was raised in a case involving insurance on a vehicle hired in Tyrone

Ballyshannon courthouse Donegal

Ballyshannon courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man charged with driving without insurance claimed he understood that the rental company was responsible for insuring the vehicle. 

However the Tyrone-based company which is facing a related charge claimed the defendant signed a declaration stating that he had his own insurance cover.

The case of Oliver McGowan, 35, of Laughta, Kinlough was before Ballyshannon District Court on Friday. He is charged with driving without insurance at Rockfield, Ballyshannon on June 23, 2020. Milltown Motors of 78 Strabane Road, Newtownstewart, Tyrone is charged with not having insurance on the same occasion.

Representing Oliver McGowan, solicitor Florence Hutchinson requested an adjournment, saying her client was having difficulty getting insurance documents from the rental company.

“He rented the vehicle on the basis that  it was insured,” she said. “Mr McGowan is trying to get a response from them, as am I.”

A response from the insurance company to gardaí was read out by Judge Kevin Kilrane.

“The company is saying that he rented a vehicle on the condition that he had his own insurance,” he said.

Ms Hutchinson showed the court a copy of the rental agreement on which a declaration of insurance was not signed. Other sections of the form had been signed by the defendant. 

However, Judge Kilrane said that the copy of the agreement sent from the hire company included a signature on the insurance declaration.

Ms Hutchinson asked to be furnished with a copy of that document, saying that the version in her possession was the original.

Judge Kilrane raised concerns about whether the company could be compelled to send a witness, given that it was based in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The difficulties are: one, the validity of the summons with Milltown Motors limited. Is that a trade name? 

“Two, those people are outside of the jurisdiction and if the matter was to proceed, a witness would be required. What is the arrangement after Brexit with witnesses outside the jurisdiction?”

He adjourned the case to May to allow those matters to be clarified, asking Inspector David Durkin to contact An Garda Síochana’s legal department. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie