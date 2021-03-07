Two drivers test positive for drugs at Donegal Garda checkpoints

Contact
Gardaí in the county have repeated the warning never to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol
Two drivers have tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs in Donegal.
The drivers were stopped at mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit on Saturday.
Gardaí in the county have repeated the warning never to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Last week gardaí said six motorists had been detected for suspected drug driving offences in Donegal over a seven-day period.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí in the county have repeated the warning never to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol
William Whyte and John Whyte from All Seasons Charity Shop in Ballybofey present Plunkett Martin of the Good & New Cancer Bus service with a cheque for €1,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.