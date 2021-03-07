Donegal needs to clean up its act

Litter louts are free to pollute some parts of Donegal with little or no chance of being punished.

That's an observation from seasoned social commentator and former garda sergeant, Christy Galligan.

And this week he's taken the bold move to offer a solution.

He has suggested meeting the problem head on by using the courts’ probationary services and welfare recipients on work programmes to clear the rubbish.

Indeed litter has been an unwelcome feature of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaches have been littered, bins are overflowing and parks left strewn with bottles and wrappers. Local beauty spots have also been targeted by those too lazy to make use of bottle and brink banks.

Now the Letterkenny-based former law enforcement officer said enough is enough as he is sick, sore and tired of hearing of an even-increasing number of dumps being uncovered all over the county.

Indeed he is sick of finding them in and around his own town too.

“I've been out over the past few days and discovered rubbish strewn all over places between Killylastin Heights and Windyhall; Gortlee Road and the wood area near the cemetery; the Canal Road beside the River Swilly; at the entrance to the old mart above St Eunan's Cathedral and along the end of Ballymacool Terrace opposite the entrance to Kelly's yard.

“As far as I can see it's primarily the illegal dumping of household waste. In some cases it ends up in streams and rivers and in vacant areas like that of the cordoned off area of the old mart.

“It seems that some people are using these areas to dispose of their rubbish yet no action has been taken by the council,” he claimed.

Mr Galligan added he feels campaigns for behavioural change around littering habits were fine in theory but he believed the council is not using its enforcement powers enough.

“Letterkenny Tidy Towns and other groups and individuals have done trojan work to keep areas free from rubbish but this will be to no avail given that the areas I've outlined have not been cleared and are it seems being used to dump waste illegally. It's unbelievable what people dump.”

Mr Galligan has blasted the council's efforts claiming they are not effective.

“The council may not want to deal with litter louts. The small number of litter wardens to enforce the laws and the lack of educating the public, whether by media or other forms, such as advertisements in the press/media means their efforts are seriously lacking.

“Camera surveillance in dumping hotspots need to be accelerated but I think the council have abdicated responsibility for this problem to voluntary groups such as Letterkenny Tidy Towns and this costs them very little.

“It seems that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications are nothing more than watchdogs and unless it’s something major they don't want to know,” he said.

People’s more mobile lives, eating on the go, and the replacement of paper packaging with plastic are to blame, according to Mr Galligan.

He believes the rubbish we discard now will still be around to annoy and depress not just our children, but our grandchildren. and the time was right for action.

"An environmental Task Force, for the Letterkenny area initially, should be piloted, with all stakeholders involved, and funded from national and local funding.

"Use of courts probationary services and welfare recipients on work programmes, overseen by the Task Force, could be used with a view to ensuring these areas and other areas are kept free from rubbish," he said.

At the end of the day it all comes down to the fact that people have to change the way they behave. There's no doubt communities and council's ambition is to reach a point where dropping litter is as socially unacceptable as drunk driving.

Littering blights our communities, spoils our countryside, harms our wildlife, and taxpayers’ money is wasted cleaning it up.

There has been investment in the national and local anti-litter campaigns in partnership with the many hard working Tidy Towns committees all over Donegal but has the time come to step things up a notch or two?

Is Mr Galligan right?