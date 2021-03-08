Weather forecast for Donegal, March 8, 2021

There will be a dull start to today, with patchy rain and drizzle in the northwest spreading eastwards across the region through the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds, fresh at times on northwest coasts.

According to Met Éireann, it will be generally cloudy tonight but becoming mainly dry with lingering patches of light rain and drizzle clearing by morning. Lowest temperatures of three to five degrees with patches of mist forming in light to moderate south to southwest winds.

There will be a rather dull but mainly dry start to tomorrow. However, persistent rain and drizzle will spread from the southwest and west through the afternoon and evening. The rain will bring windier conditions as light to moderate southwest winds increase fresh to strong by afternoon, reaching near gale force on coasts. Highest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK: Wet and windy for the remainder of the week with heavy rain and showers, accompanied by strong and gusty winds at times.