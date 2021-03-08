Donegal shoppers, did you get a gift card for Strabane?

Donegal shoppers will be happy to learn that Strabane BID have offered to replace any InStrabane gift cards which have expired during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The gift cards can be spent in a wide variety of stores and sectors across Strabane town, but with many of the participating businesses closed due to restrictions from the NI Executive as part of the Covid-19 pandemic, Strabane BID have stepped up to support those businesses by offering to replace customers' cards if they are past their expiry date.

Customers will receive a new gift card with the same monetary value as their initial card and will have a renewed period of 12 months in which to use it.

Emma McGill, Strabane Town Centre Development Manager, said: "Strabane BID is built on doing everything we can to support local businesses within the town, and we know that those businesses need that support and forward-thinking now more than ever.

"The businesses who are part of the gift card scheme but who are currently not permitted to open may have felt they were missing out on potential revenue from those who had purchased InStrabane gift cards, and we wanted to ensure that those customers are able to avail of the full range of shops and services taking part in the scheme.

"Every penny from the InStrabane gift card scheme goes directly into the town centre so this move will have a positive economic impact in Strabane and will be a welcome boost for businesses looking ahead to re-opening in the knowledge that there is revenue and customers ready and waiting.

"Strabane BID is ideally placed to help Strabane town centre businesses and this move is a perfect example of how BID works to support and be reactive to the needs of local businesses."

Anyone who has not been able to use their InStrabane gift card due to the restrictions and has surpassed their expiry date can contact info@bidinstrabane.com with their card details.

For more information on the InStrabane gift card scheme or to purchase a card, visit https://instrabanegiftcard.com/