Prison sentence imposed for fourth conviction of driving without insurance in Donegal

A 25-year-old has been sentenced to four months in prison for a fourth offence of driving without insurance.

However, an appeal was lodged before the court sitting finished.

Darragh Peoples of 16 Silverhill, Bundoran was before Ballyshannon District Court on Friday. He admitted the offence which took place on December 23 at West End, Bundoran.

The court heard that he had three previous convictions for the same offence in recent years. In September 2016, Peoples was convicted of driving without insurance and was disqualified from holding a licence for one year. In March 2017, he was convicted of the same offence and disqualified for two years. In March 2019, he was yet again convicted of driving without insurance, and a four-year driving ban was imposed. On that occasion, Judge Kevin Kilrane warned the defendant that if he was caught driving without insurance again, he would go to prison.

At Friday’s court sitting, Solicitor Rory O’Brien asked that community service be considered rather than prison.

He explained that the family was going to Boa Island for Christmas as they did every year. The children were with the grandparents while the parents returned to collect gifts from their home.

Peoples drove because his wife was injured.

“He immediately admitted what happened,” said Mr O’Brien. “He doesn’t strike me as an individual who has a disrespect for the system, albeit the previous convictions.”

He said that the defendant had the support of his wife and suffered a depressive condition as well as being deaf in one ear.

“They are petrified of him going to prison,” said the solicitor.

Judge Kilrane replied: “The bottom line is this is the fourth conviction for driving without insurance and he was driving while disqualified.

“Mr Peoples has been dealt with very leniently all along. His third conviction should have carried a prison sentence but I was convinced at that time not to send him to prison.

“These convictions were not far apart.”

Regarding the defendant’s health problems, the judge said: “He suffers from depression but half the country suffers from depression. That is no excuse for driving without insurance.”

In respect of the application that Peoples be considered for community service, Judge Kilrane said: “No. That would not be a sufficient reprimand for the defendant.”

He imposed a four-month prison sentence and disqualified Peoples from holding a licence for six years.

The judge set recognisance in the event of an appeal to the circuit court. It was set at the defendant’s own bond €100 with independent surety of €1,500 of which €500 cash must be lodged; or alternatively, the defendant’s own bond of €500 cash. An appeal was lodged before the court sitting ended.