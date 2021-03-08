COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 26 new cases in Donegal; No new deaths reported nationally

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal is 26 - a rise on recent daily figures - however, the number is down compared to previous Monday figures.

As of midnight on Sunday, March 7, the HPSC has been notified of 437 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Of the cases notified,184 are in Dublin, 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway, 18 in Offaly and the remaining 158 cases are spread across all other counties.

Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population continues to fall, and now stands at 167. The incidence rate in Donegal remains below the national average on 157.7

As of 8am today, 418 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 5 (Friday), 513,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 363,601 people have received their first dose and 149,721 people have received their second dose.

Here in Donegal, the 26 cases reported today compares to 31, the number reported on Monday, March 1. On Monday, February 22, there were 31 new cases and on Monday, February 15, there were 29.

Referring to Amarach Research Data, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said it is encouraging to see that a sense of hope continues to rise across the population with 48% of people reporting that they feel the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“This hope is justified in the context of the continued improvement in the key indicators of the disease and with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme over the coming weeks,” he said.

“However, it is vital that this hope does not give way to complacency; across Europe countries are seeing a deteriorating picture and our own disease incidence remains high – we must do all we can to continue to suppress this virus and to ensure that as many people as possible get to benefit from vaccination over the coming months. Keep your guard up and hold firm.”