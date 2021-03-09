Weather forecast for Donegal, Tuesday, March 9, 2021

It will be a generally dry but dull start today. However, persistent rain and drizzle will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening. The rain may be heavy at times and will bring windier conditions with winds increasing fresh to strong by the afternoon and nearing gale force along coasts. Highest temperatures of eight to ten degrees Celsius.

According to Met Éireann, there will be a wet and windy start to this evening, and at times heavy rain. However, rain will gradually clear eastwards through the night with showers following in the northwest. Clear spells will develop. Fresh to strong southerly winds early on will veer westerly and ease mainly moderate overnight. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wet and windy for the remainder of the week with heavy rain and showers, accompanied by strong and gusty winds at times.