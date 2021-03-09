Win a house in one of Donegal's most stunning island locations while supporting Pieta House

Imagine having the chance to go over seas this summer but not even leave Ireland.

This could become a reality by entering a raffle to win a house on Arranmore Island.

Your dream holiday home or new family home can be yours for just STG£10.

This stunning four bedroom house overlooking the Atlantic ocean is situated off the coast if Donegal along the ever popular Wild Atlantic Way.

Bryan Gallagher the house owner has decided to raffle his house as Covid-19 and Brexit have made it difficult to sell.

"By using a raffle platform it gives anyone a chance if owning their own house for just STG£10," he said.

Mr Gallagher has three college going children and every bit counts as one of his sons hopes to go to America to play football whilst studying.

The raffle has caused quite a stir in Arranmore. Mr Gallagher received an envelope with €15 in with a name address and telephone number on it and a note asking to buy a ticket. He contacted the elderly gentleman by phone and is arranging a family member to go online to buy the ticket.

Mr Gallagher has also decided to donate 5% of ticket sales to Pieta as its a charity close to his heart.

More information and a link to enter the raffle can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Prize-Home-Arranmore-Island-County-Donegal-102883125189246/



