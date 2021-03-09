Gardaí and Coast Guard attending incident in west Donegal after car found in water

Contact
A Coast Guard helicopter has been sent to the scene
Gardaí are attending an incident in west Donegal after a car was found in the water.
A Garda spokesman said gardaí are attending the incident in Bunbeg.
Malin Head Marine Rescue Coordination Centre is assisting the operation and a Coast Guard helicopter has been sent to the scene.
Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Buncrana garda station
