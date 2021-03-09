Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Éireann is warning that conditions will become very windy across the country from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Southwest winds veering westerly will gust between 90 to 110km/h. Winds will be generally higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping.

The warning will be in place from midday on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.