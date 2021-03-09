Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival postponed due to Covid-19

The Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon has been postponed for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

The organising committee of the festival has announced that they are postponing this year’s four-day festival until 2022 in the interest of safety. The festival was to take place between June 3 and 6 this year.

The committee said it is keen to provide clarity to both the loyal audience many of whom are international and also to the accommodation and business sector in south Donegal.

Festival Chairperson Barry O’Neill said the decision was made following continuous consultation with tourism authorities. While it was a difficult decision, it is the correct course of action to take and to provide clarity, he said.

“A huge number of the festival attendees come from overseas, they have travel and accommodation booking commitments and to delay the inevitable would be unfair,” he said.

“We have a significant loyal international audience and have bookings from over 23 countries worldwide and taking the decision now is in everybody’s interest, for the visitors and the local communities safety. The roll-out of the vaccine is great news for society and we are confident that come next year, 2022 that the festival experience will be the same as what it was previously”.

he festival said it is confident of retaining all of the headline acts that were announced for 2020 and 2021 and will also announce a number of additional headline acts in the months ahead of the 2022 festival.

Among the headline acts that will be appearing between June 2 and 5, 2022 in Ballyshannon will be the legendary Horslips featuring Johnny Fean, Jim Lockhart, Barry Devlin and Ray Fean; Rory Gallagher’s band members Band of Friends featuring Gerry McAvoy and Brendan O’Neill; renowned USA guitarist Eric Gales and his band, Walter Trout Band (USA); Thin Lizzy legend Eric Bell and his band; Status Quo member Richie Malone All-Star Band; Johnny Gallagher and Boxtie, the Pat McManus Band; the legendary Grand Slam featuring Laurence Archer; Sinnerboy (UK); Laundromat (Holland); Sam Davidson’s Taste; the Seamie O’Dowd Band and many more.

All tickets purchased for the festival will remain valid for the rescheduled dates in 2022.

All details are available at www.rorygallagherfestival.com