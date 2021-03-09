Donegal gardaí seek two men in connection with assault on youth

Gardaí in Donegal are seeking two men in connection with an assault on a youth.

The male youth was found injured at 5.30pm at Swan Park in Buncrana on Tuesday, March 2.

An ambulance was sent to the scene to treat the youth whose injuries were not life-threatening.

Gardaí believe the youth was assaulted by two men in their early 20s who were both wearing jackets and jeans. One of the men may have been wearing glasses.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Swan Park area or on the Cockhill Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 and may have seen the two men or may dash-cam footage that could be of help to contact gardaí in Buncrana.