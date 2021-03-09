Donegal gardaí seek two men in connection with assault on youth

Contact
Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Buncrana garda station
Gardaí in Donegal are seeking two men in connection with an assault on a youth.
The male youth was found injured at 5.30pm at Swan Park in Buncrana on Tuesday, March 2.
An ambulance was sent to the scene to treat the youth whose injuries were not life-threatening.
Gardaí believe the youth was assaulted by two men in their early 20s who were both wearing jackets and jeans. One of the men may have been wearing glasses.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Swan Park area or on the Cockhill Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 and may have seen the two men or may dash-cam footage that could be of help to contact gardaí in Buncrana.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Buncrana garda station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.