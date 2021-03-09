Contact

Have you a connection to Donegal's iconic bridge?

TV company want to hear from those associated with the Cruit Island bridge

The beautiful Cruit island bridge

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Do you or anyone you know have any interesting stories to tell about the Cruit Island bridge?

Cruit Island is one of the main islands of the Rosses, now joined to the mainland near Kincasslagh. The Gaelic word Cruit can mean ‘a small harp’, or ‘a hump or a little hillock’.

The island resembles a harp just enough to allow the more poetically minded to opt for that derivation. 

Cruit is connected to the mainland at Belcruit by a bridge built at the time of World War II, and the bridge, some of the finest beaches in Donegal and the golf course combine to make the island a very popular destination.

The Cruit Island - Oileán na Cruite Facebook page has received a message from a representative of a production company who are working on a TV programme about beautiful and interesting bridges in Ireland and are really eager to feature the Cruit bridge on the programme.

"The company is looking for interesting and quirky characters to participate. In particular, they are looking for people who participate in waters ports (our regular bridge swimmers perhaps) or those who might just have an interesting or local story to tell.

"The company has already been told that if it's local characters and story tellers they are after then they could do a full series on this area alone," say their post.

So if you know any big characters or storytellers that have a connection to Cruit Bridge and its surroundings you can contact the Cruit Island - Oileán na Cruite Facebook page and let them know.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

