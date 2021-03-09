Body taken from water near west Donegal pier

Contact
Bunbeg pier in west Donegal, the scene of this morning's incident
The body of a man has been recovered from the water following a search by emergency services this morning.
It was reported that a car was discovered off Bunbeg pier.
Malin Head Coast Guard, the gardaí and the Rescue 118 helicopter were involved in the follow up search.
Investigations are ongoing but it is understood that the gardaí have been in contact with the man's family.
Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Buncrana garda station
