Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 vaccination rollout on hold at Donegal GP practice due to lack of vaccines

Carndonagh's Millbrae Surgery was due to begin vaccinating over 80s this week

Covid-19 vaccination rollout on hold at Donegal GP practice due to lack of vaccines

Millbrae Surgery in Carndonagh

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme at one Donegal GP surgery has been put on hold until later this month, it has been revealed.

Millbrae Surgery in Carndonagh was due to begin vaccinating patients aged 80-85 this week, however these patients will not receive the vaccine until March 28.

The surgery also revealed that it does not know how many vaccines it will receive before then.

Concerns had previously been raised at the lack of supply at the Inishowen practice.

On a post on its Facebook  page this evening, Millbrae Surgery said: "We had been expecting covid vaccines this week and had hoped to start vaccinating patients aged 80-85 this week.

"We have been informed by the HSE today that we will not be receiving any further covid vaccines until the week of the 28th March.

"Even then we do not know if we will only receive enough vaccines as a second dose for people aged 85 and over or if we will have enough vaccines for other age groups.

"It goes without saying how disappointed we are with this decision. We’ll keep people informed if we receive any further updates."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie