Covid-19 vaccination rollout on hold at Donegal GP practice due to lack of vaccines

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme at one Donegal GP surgery has been put on hold until later this month, it has been revealed.

Millbrae Surgery in Carndonagh was due to begin vaccinating patients aged 80-85 this week, however these patients will not receive the vaccine until March 28.

The surgery also revealed that it does not know how many vaccines it will receive before then.

Concerns had previously been raised at the lack of supply at the Inishowen practice.

On a post on its Facebook page this evening, Millbrae Surgery said: "We had been expecting covid vaccines this week and had hoped to start vaccinating patients aged 80-85 this week.

"We have been informed by the HSE today that we will not be receiving any further covid vaccines until the week of the 28th March.

"Even then we do not know if we will only receive enough vaccines as a second dose for people aged 85 and over or if we will have enough vaccines for other age groups.

"It goes without saying how disappointed we are with this decision. We’ll keep people informed if we receive any further updates."