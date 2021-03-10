Prosecution risk if St Patrick's Day cavalcade goes ahead

So determined is one young Buncrana man to mark St Patrick's Day, he is campaigning for Justice Minister Helen McEntee to change the Covid-19 legislation banning cavalcades.

Adrian McMyler mooted the idea of a covid car parade through the seaside town to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2021 in a social media post which garnered considerable public support.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Adrian said he was subsequently warned by An Garda Síochána, that, if the event went ahead, as the organiser, he could face prosecution. He was also told, anyone participating in the cavalcade could face prosecution too.

Adrian, who is heavily involved in many community activities, including Buncrana Children's Charity and Buncrana GAA, is currently walking 100 Miles in March, in aid of the youth mental health charity Jigsaw.

A disappointed but determined Adrian said: “Last year, the whole country organised car parades on St Patrick’s Day and it was the safest event possible. Everyone stayed in their own car, in their own family bubbles. Nobody was allowed out of the cars. It was a peaceful, fun beep, which lasted half an hour maximum. It was a fantastic event. It was very emotional for people during these sad times.

“However, I am not giving up hope just yet for St Patrick's Day 2021. An Garda Síochána have told me that, if I can get the legislation preventing cavalcades changed, go for it.



“So, I am fighting for a change in the legislation. I have the complete backing of my local councillors, including Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey, Councillor Jack Murray, as well as Donegal TDs, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Thomas Pringle. Joe McHugh TD is also raising the matter at a Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting tonight (Wednesday) and I have just received confirmation I have the backing of Senator Eileen Flynn.

“I am urging Justice Minister Helen McEntee to change the legislation, in time for this St Patrick's Day. I only want to put a smile on everyone's face and give the adults and children in Buncrana something to look forward to. After all, St Patrick's Day is our national day of celebration. We need this for the good of our mental health. A cavalcade would be the safest event possible,” said Adrian.

Adrian said he understood the current covid-19 restrictions were in place for a good reason.

He added: “I am not anti rules, however, a cavalcade around the town seems to me to be the safest way to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2021, a beep with your family around Buncrana. I would love to see a change in the legislation to make it possible.

]“The response I received from the people of the town to my Instagram and Facebook polls has been amazing. The majority of the people in Buncrana want it.

“I am asking people to raise awareness, in a sensible manner, and to urge the Government to change the legislation and let us have our very safe covid car parades, in every town around the country that wants one.

“I am looking for national support, so that Minister McEntee might consider changing this legislation in time for St Patrick's Day 2021. I am urging her to change it for our children, to put a smile on the faces of children everywhere in Ireland. They need something to look forward too. A cavalcade would not cause gatherings. Everyone would everyone would stick to the rules and stay in their own car, with their own family,” said Adrian.

The Buncrana man said last year's St Patrick's Day cavalcade put a smile on everyone's face and it was “worth it”.

“I am not anti covid,” said Adrian, “I just think it would be totally unfair if the Minister and the Government do not adjust this legislation to let the people of Ireland have a very safe, non gathering, car parade.”

One of Adrian's online supporters said: “I can't see what the problem is, as long as everyone stays within 5km of their homes and in their own cars.”

Speaking to Donegal Live, Inspector Sean Grant confirmed that a member of the public engaged with An Garda Síochána on this matter in an advisory capacity. The current guidelines were explained and adherence to the same was encouraged, in line with current Level 5 restrictions.

“Any event that encourages the gathering of persons for non essential purposes, at this time, may increase the public health risk and result in prosecution for the event organiser, participants and / or persons gathered.

“The two sections of relevant legislation from our point of view would be the Health Act 1947, Section 31a Temporary Restrictions, Covid-19, number 10, regulations 2020, which are currently in force.

“In particular, you have two regulations, Regulation 8, which places a restriction on individuals who are organising relevant events outdoors and that is a Penal Regulation. And then we have Regulation 4, which also places a restriction on travel outside the home, except for a reasonable excuse and that is also a Penal Regulation,” said Inspector Grant.