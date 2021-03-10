Contact

Weather forecast for Donegal, Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Met Éireann forecasts wet and windy conditions for the rest of this week

Staff Reporter

It will be largely wet and increasingly windy today. Outbreaks of rain extending from the southwest to all areas this morning, with some heavy falls. Frequent heavy showers will follow for the afternoon with occasional bright spells. Strong and gusty southwest winds will strengthen during the afternoon, reaching gale force in Donegal coastal areas by evening. Highs of 11 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, this evening will see rain clearing to blustery showers overnight. Southwest winds will be strong to near gale force, with some strong gusts near coasts. Lowest temperatures of two to four degrees. Winds will veer westerly and ease slightly overnight, but will still be fresh and gusty, especially on western and northern coasts.

Tomorrow will be cool and blustery with a mix of frequent heavy showers, and some sunny spells. The showers will bring a risk of hail and thunder, with sleet on high ground. Highs of only six or seven degrees, in fresh to strong westerly winds with gales on western and northwestern coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Cool and blustery with heavy showers. Becoming milder, drier and more settled next week.

