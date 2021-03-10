NATIONAL: "Concerned for well being" - Urgent appeal to find missing mother and child

Contact
Larisa Maria Rostas (right) aged 16 years, and her daughter Narcisa Rosta (aged 10 months)
Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating Larisa Maria Rostas, aged 16 years, and her daughter Narcisa Rosta (aged 10 months) who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co. Clare.
Larisa and Narcisa were last seen on Sunday morning March 7, 2021.
Larisa is 5’ 2” in height with dyed red hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing.
Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis but she could be anywhere.
Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa and Narcisa are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
