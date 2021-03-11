Fairytale job for Sequin Cinderella

Donegal fashionista, Nicola McLaughlin, got the opportunity to call the shots at the latest OK Magazine photoshoot, which featured Girls Aloud and I'm a Celebrity star, Nadine Coyle.

It was something kinda ooooh when Nicola, who owns the Sequin Cinderella boutique in the seaside town, got an email from the glossy magazine inviting her to style the 'at home' feature with the Derry pop star.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Nicola, who also designs clothing, said she did not believe the email at first.

She added: “But it was true, Nadine had suggested me to style the photoshoot. I had four days to get everything together, which in the current circumstances, with all of the shops closed, was a wee bit of a panic. It was also between seasons, so it was difficult to get nice, new stock.

“However, I was very lucky to have some lovely pieces here in the boutique, which I used to style Nadine. I was also able to call on some local boutiques to help me out with a few extra pieces for Nadine and her daughter, Anaiya, as well.

“Elizabeth O'Donnell (Páistí Collection), Jade O'Neil (Doolily Designs) and Topline Fashions in Buncrana; Una Rodden Couture in Belfast; Katie McColgan (Ayda and the Moon) in Derry; and Next, all provided clothes for the photoshoot. Jade designed the most beautiful aprons for Nadine and Anaiya for the baking segment of the shoot, which took place at Taggart Homes, Barleyfields in Derry.

“OK Magazine sent me a mood board of what they had in mind for the shoot and I had free reign to style it. Khara Pringle, the photographer and I planned everything in advance, then Nadine came and, luckily, she loved everything. Nadine was amazing to work with. She loved all of the pieces and really appreciated all of the hard work which had gone into the photoshoot,” said Nicola.

Nicola said the craic was great during the photo shoot.

“I actually forgot Nadine was a pop star, a member of Girls Aloud, we were having so much fun.

“It was an amazing experience and the thing which topped it all off for me was getting to use one of my own designs. Nadine wore a silk evening gown with one of my prints in one of the main pictures used in the magazine.

“Getting such a fabulous opportunity was amazing, incredible. I would love to work with Nadine and OK Magazine again. It was also great that my details were included in the article. I really enjoyed working with Nadine and Anaiya.”

With the current Covid-19 restrictions still in place, Nicola said she had been able to devote more time to all of her Sequin Cinderella social media, to help with sales.

She added: “Luckily, I have been able to work all along because my sales have all moved online. I have also received great support from my customers.

“The OK Magazine shoot was a great opportunity. It was dream come true and I was lucky to have the help of other local businesses.”





