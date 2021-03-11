Lough Swilly Special Area of Conservation under relentless attack

Donegal's Porthaw Glen outside Buncrana, described by many as the heart and lungs of Inishowen, has been under “relentless attack” for the past two years.

Integral to Lough Swilly Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Inish Times has documented the numerous incidents of destruction, which have taken place in Porthaw since December 2019.

Each incident has breached the laws applicable to special areas of conservation, leaving local people increasingly frustrated at the apparent lack of statutory protection for the unique habitat.

Speaking to Donegal Live, one concerned Buncrana resident said the latest incident of illegal tree felling in the SAC took place two or three weeks ago.

They said: “Sadly, two hazel trees,and oak tree and a sycamore tree, all indigenous species, were cut down, near the top of the Military Road.”

In February 2020, unauthorised land clearing work (0.3 Hectares) at Carolina, just outside Buncrana was temporarily stopped by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS). This was followed by a letter from the Department informing the owner the lands were within a designated SAC site.

However, the land clearing continued, according to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, in a “potential breach of the Birds and Habitats Regulations 2011”.

In late September, early October 2020, the Department of Heritage confirmed the “NPWS received a report of trees being felled and an area of ground being cleared (0.1 Hectares) in a section of Lough Swilly Special Area of Conservation, known locally as Porthaw Woods”.

Such works are Activities Requiring Consent and cannot be undertaken without the prior consent of the Minister or other relevant statutory authority.

In November 2020, tree felling took place at another location in Porthaw Glen, in clear breach of the Activities Requiring Consent legislation of Statutory Instrument (418 of 2018) which governs special areas of conservation.

Following an investigation by NPWS, it emerged an area of trees measuring approximately 0.1 Hectares had been cut or topped. The work required but did not receive prior consent from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. It was, therefore, in breach of the specific legislation protecting Lough Swilly SAC, under which a landowner, any contractors carrying out the work, and anyone who commissioned the work, could face prosecution.

Another Buncrana resident recalled the first breach of the Lough Swilly SAC taking place when a track was cut through the area to facilitate “the installation of a septic tank.”

Clearly frustrated, they asked: “Who is protecting the Lough Swilly Special Area of Conservation? When does the protection start? Destruction has been reported since December 2019 and here we are in February 2021 and it is continuing, in spite of the fact even putting up a fence in an SAC requires prior permission.

“When is someone going to be prosecuted? When, once and for all, are the authorities going to send a clear message, in the media, this area is a designated SAC, no planning permission is going to be granted in it.

“I do not think people who destroy the SAC should be given retention planning permission. They should be fined, made an example of and obliged to return the land to its original condition. Or, maybe leave it alone because sometimes trying to put it back, it will never be the same. They should seek advice from NPWS. They are the ecologists.

“The Lough Swilly SAC It is heart and lungs of Buncrana. It is soaking up the carbon dioxide. Everybody. There are jays, badgers, red squirrels here. There are also all sorts our native species, hazel, holly, oak and scotch pine. It needs to be protected. Lough Swilly SAC is an asset to Buncrana. No matter what time of the year you are out here, there are different colours. It is absolutely beautiful. People walk out here to get peace,” they said.

The Lough Swilly SAC comprises 80 acres and the local community believes, in this day and age, the Department should be utilising drone footage, to monitor and protect it.

In a statement to Inish Times regarding Lough Swilly SAC, Donegal County Council said: “The Council has a number of live ongoing enforcement cases in relation to this activity and therefore not in a position to comment on individual cases.”

The Department of Housing said: “With regard to various incidents within the Porthaw Woods area of Lough Swilly Special Area of Conservation: Works on an area of scrub woodland reclaimed for agriculture have been referred to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as these works require permission under the Environmental Impact Assessment (Agriculture) Regulations from that Department.

“The works on the roadway created in the SAC have been referred to Donegal County Council as these works require planning permission under the Planning and Development Acts. A joint inspection has been carried out by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Donegal County Council and the Department understands that an enforcement file has been opened in relation to this case.

“An incident involving the 'coppicing' of three multi-stem hazel trees, felling of a 12 inch diameter sycamore and the unusual pruning of the top 24 inches of 2 oak trees has been investigated by the NPWS, however, to date, it has not been possible to identify who undertook these works. These works are an activity requiring the consent of the Minister.

“The NPWS of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is appealing to the public for any information relating to the person(s) who may have carried out this or any such activity - Phone(01) 888 2000 or Email:nature.conservation@chg.gov.ie

“The NPWS has responded to all cases of reported damage and has referred the matter to other public agencies when the matter falls within the remit of that agency,” concluded the Department of Housing.

Michael White, who chairs the Green Party in Donegal said he has been following up the Porthaw Glen situation since October 2020.

He added: “A number of concerned Buncrana residents rang me to highlight the attempted destruction of the Porthaw SAC with tree felling. They were worried this was a prelude to an attempt to build houses at that site, and that the perpetrators were taking advantage of the pandemic lockdown to do as much damage as they can out of the public eye.

“This cannot be allowed to happen, and I will do whatever is required to ensure the SAC is protected. In early November [2020], I contacted the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government, which has responsibility for Special Areas of Conservation. It confirmed any actions at the SAC are 'Activities Requiring Consent' and cannot be undertaken without the prior consent of the Minister.

“Minister Malcolm Noonan, the Minister for State for Heritage who oversees the NPWS, rang me to ask about the status of the SAC and to emphasise that he would allocate resources to ensure the area is monitored and protected.

“I contacted Donegal County Council’s Planning Enforcement unit in December, January and again in February. On February 9, I spoke with a planning officer at that department who said they intended to issue an enforcement order. I will be contacting them again to confirm that this has happened,” said Michael White.

Despite the publicity and written warnings issued to date, Michael White said it was “clear that the people responsible for the tree-felling believe they can act without fear of consequences, and they also seem to think they will be able to build on the site and seek retention planning after the fact”.

He added: “This won’t happen. It is not legally possible to apply for retention at an SAC.

“I and the Green Party in Donegal will continue to highlight this issue to our colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan and to the County Council, emphasising that the enforcement actions taken to date apparently do not have sufficient ‘teeth’ to deter the people responsible. Stronger action will have to be taken.

“Of more than 250,000 acres across Inishowen, only 140 are earmarked for an SAC. We have very little native woodland left on the peninsula and need to hold on to what we have.

“This attempted destruction of the SAC is representative of a class of people who treat Buncrana and the rest of Inishowen like a dump, and who believe they can tear apart our natural heritage for private gain. These people have to be stopped,” concluded Michael White.

At the time of going to press, Inish Times had received no response from the Department of Agriculture, Fishing and the Marine, regarding the destruction of Lough Swilly SAC.