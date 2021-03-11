Donegal's mass vaccination centre opens today at LYIT

Contact
Letterkenny Institute of Technology
The mass vaccination centre at Letterkenny Institute of Technology is due to open today.
It's understood health care staff across Donegal will be the first to be vaccinated at the centre.
There have been repeated calls for another centre to be established given the size and geographical makeup of Donegal.
