Man in critical condition after crash on busy Donegal road - Gardaí are appealing for witnesses

Contact
Man in critical condition following Donegal crash
A man is in a critical condition following a crash on one of Donegal's busiest roads.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision between a van and a car that occurred at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on the N15, at approximately 8am this morning, Thursday, March 11.
A male in his thirties, the driver of the car, has been taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are described as critical.
The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 7.30am - 8.30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Planning permission has been granted allowing for the conversion of the dressing rooms belonging to Donegal GAA at Drumboe in Stranorlar into a three-bedroom house
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.