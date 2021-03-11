Donegal in the midst of housing crisis as new phenomenon leads to massive reduction in rentals

A major housing crisis is brewing in Donegal as the home rental market is rapidly diminishing due to short-stay letting such as Airbnb.

The matter was raised at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

Area Manager for Housing and Corporate Services Pauric Sheerin announced the welcome news that houses at a new development in Donegal Town are being allocated this month. But worryingly, there are 220 applications for these 24 homes.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) welcomed the allocation, adding: “Best of wishes to all the families there. It is great news for them and hopefully there will be more good news coming.”

But she also spoke of the recent worrying downward trend in the availability of private rental housing.

“In Killybegs area there is more and more demand,” she said. “People looking for houses and I am aware of an awful lot of people who can’t get housing because of summer lets. It is eating into our housing stock. Between Airbnb and summer lettings, there needs to be some sort of system put in place.”

She said it was difficult to envisage how this new phenomenon could be tackled, but stressed that it was imperative that it be taken seriously.

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) agreed, saying more houses were urgently needed.

“I welcome 24 houses in Donegal,” he said. “There will be 24 very happy families.

“But also, over 200 not happy.”

Cllr Jordan said there was not enough housing being completed.

“I am not pointing the finger of blame at local authorities here,” he said. “The problem is coming directly from the department.”

The councillor also raised concern about the time frame involved in completing housing.

“This housing that you are allocating in March, we did a Part 8 Planning on that in 2015 and they are only being allocated in 2021.

“The waiting list is getting longer. There is demand in areas where there wasn’t demand before and we haven’t got the rentals.”

He said HAP - which helps people on the housing list pay for accommodation through the private market - had got the council through a time when houses weren’t being built.

“But,” he said, “it has come to a situation where somebody goes on a housing waiting list and we provide HAP but the housing isn’t there when they go looking for it.

“I am getting calls from people every day looking for housing and it is just not there.”

The councillor welcomed the plans for Phase 3 of the Railway Park development which would provide a further 24 homes. But he added that the members and management of Donegal MD had a responsibility to keep pressure on the Department of Housing.

“People have been on the list for eight, nine, ten years and they still haven’t a home,” he said.

“Pauric is doing a very good job trying to steady the ship but it is a huge job. We need to put pressure on the department to provide these homes.”

Mr Sheerin acknowledged that there was a need for housing, and said the priority was the purchase of land in Donegal Town, Killybegs, Bundoran and Ballyshannon.

He added that around 38 properties would be coming onstream soon through a turnkey purchase scheme.