Increase in metal theft in Donegal

Donegal County Council has received an increase in reports of metal theft and has urged householders to check for valid Waste Collection Permits.

Speaking at the March meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors on Tuesday, Matthew Byrne, the Council's Waste Recycling Officer said he wanted to bring the matter to the attention of councillors and the media.

Mr Byrne said: “Donegal County Council is getting reports of increased metal theft in the area and of the 'man in the van'. I would appeal to householders, if they are approached by anyone, to get metal collected or get rubbish collected, please ask for their Waste Collection Permit.

“If anyone is calling to anyone's house, offering their services, make sure that they have a valid Waste Collection Permit and if not, just thank them and try and get some details that could be passed on to the Environment Office. If anyone has any concerns, they should report them to Donegal County Council.”





