Donegal County Library present Wellness Wednesdays talks

As part of the Healthy Ireland at your Library programme, Donegal County Council has teamed up with the HSE and the Irish Hospice Foundation to host a series of Wellness Wednesdays talks on parenting, stress, mindfulness, grief and over eating.

The council has also partnered up with Dr Mary O’Kane and her talks will be available on Saturday March 20 and 27. The online talks will be available on the Donegal Library Facebook page

Executive librarian Kevin McCaul commented: “Healthy Ireland at your library is a national programme being funded by the Department of Health.

"We are delighted to be working with Dr Mary O’Kane, the HSE and the Irish Hospice Foundation. Their combined wealth of health information will benefit us all during these difficult times as we all try to take care of both our own and our families mental health”

Healthy Ireland recently launched the Keep Well campaign to show people of all ages how to mind their own physical and mental health and wellbeing by adding healthy and helpful habits to our daily and weekly routines.

The campaign provides guidelines, information, and tips on how to keep well through the coming months.

Resilience and Wellbeing information is available at www.gov.ie/healthyireland and includes advice on staying active, eating well, minding your mood, keeping connected and switching off.

For more information on online services available through your local library please visit the website www.donegallibrary.ie or check out the Donegal Library Facebook page