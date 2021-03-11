Man dies following early morning road traffic collision in south Donegal

Contact
A man has died following Thursday morning's road traffic collision at Ballintra
A man has died following this morning's road traffic collision at Ballintra.
Gardaí in Ballyshannon are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on the N15, this morning at approximately 8am.
The male driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was removed to Sligo University Hospital with critical injuries and he has since passed away.
Garda forensic collision investigators have conducted their examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.
Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 7.30am - 8.30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
