Donegal pharmacy staff to receive Covid-19 vaccination

Pharmacy staff in Donegal will be vaccinated against Covid-19 alongside all other health and social care professionals as part of the Government’s vaccination programme.

The news broke this evening that the Department of Health had managed a U-turn following growing pressure from pharmacists and other health professional in Donegal and throughout the country.

The pharmacy workforce has been playing an important public health role and is a vital asset in combatting the spread of Covid-19.

Pharmacies are a frontline point of contact for the public and a place in which people can expect to receive accurate and responsible information about the management of their healthcare, virus prevention and treatment.

Anger and disappointment was expressed earlier in the week when the the Saolta/HSE Community Healthcare Organisation Governance Group confirmed to pharmacists in the county that the decision taken by the group by not to vaccinate pharmacy staff other than pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, as per national prioritisation schedule was not going to change.

Tonight however this decision appears to have been reversed.

Ballybofey pharmacist, Francis Bonner, said he had been informed that the HSE is going to start offering remaining pharmacy staff appointments from tomorrow, Friday.

"This is a great result for everyone," he said.

Independent councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who raised the issue at Tuesday's meeting of the Glenties Municipal District said he too was delighted with the news adding it showed what could be achieved when all workers stood together.