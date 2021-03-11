COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: One year on from Ireland's first Covid-19 death, case numbers remain high

There have been 35 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal, according to this evening’s latest figures.

That’s the highest number of cases reported in the county since Friday, February 26.

The high number has also resulted in an increase in our 14-day incidence rate which has jumped up to 158.9 per 100,000.

That figure is now just slightly under the national average of 162.1.

Today marks one year since Ireland’s first death related to Covid-19 was reported. More than 4,500 people have died with this disease since.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Eight deaths occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.

As of midnight on Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 592 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today 253 are in Dublin, 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 359 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There were 32 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 8, 536,617 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

382,528 people have received their first dose

154,089 people have received their second dose



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Heath referred to the number of people who have died, one year on from Ireland’s first death related to Covid-19.

“We remember them, and their families and friends, as well as the many people who remain seriously ill or who are dealing with long-term health issues because of Covid-19,” he said.

“We now have three vaccines and a fourth authorised by the European Medicines Agency today, which offers us a way out of this pandemic. We must continue to protect as many people as possible from the severe effects of COVID-19 and to give people a chance to become vaccinated over the next number of weeks and months.

“Your efforts to limit contacts and follow the public health advice is not in vain, it is to protect people and it directly saves lives.”

Today, NPHET endorsed new HPSC guidance on nursing home visitation which allows for more regular visiting. The new guidance comes into effect from March 22.

Professor Martin Cormican, Clinical Lead for Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control, HSE said; “Under the new guidance, Residents may be facilitated to receive two visits per week on general compassionate grounds. This will be possible following two weeks after a high proportion of residents and healthcare workers have been vaccinated. There is no requirement to limit visits to less than one hour.

“Nursing home residents have been particularly impacted by the severity of Covid-19 restrictions. Thanks to vaccination we are delighted to be in a position to recommend new guidance and hopefully relieve residents and their families of some of the isolation they have endured for so long.”