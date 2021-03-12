Weather forecast for Donegal, Friday, March 12, 2021

Today will be another day of frequent heavy blustery showers with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Showers may turn wintery on high ground at times. Cloud will build in the afternoon as showers merge into more prolonged spells of rain. Highest temperatures of five to seven degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds reaching strong along coasts.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will see showers or longer spells of rain at first, and they will become more scattered overnight. There will be an ongoing risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, and some of the showers will have a wintry mix about higher ground. Cold with lowest temperatures of one to three degrees.

Tomorrow will be another day of sunny spells and blustery showers with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of five to eight degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.