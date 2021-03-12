Donegal Flood Relief Scheme will become operational in late 2025

The opening public consultation on a Donegal Flood Relief Scheme has taken place and the submissions received are currently being reviewed. Nine submissions were received, all from people who have experienced flooding.

Inishowen's Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme virtual / online consultation took place from November 9 to December 21, 2020, following the appointment in July of RPS Engineering and Environmental Consultants, to develop a flood relief scheme, which was technically, socially, environmentally and economically acceptable for Burnfoot.

A second public consultation will be held when a preferred option has been identified, to enable those who made submissions to see how they have been accounted for. It is projected that the Flood Relief Scheme will become operational in late 2025.

Burnfoot has a well reported history of serious flooding, the most recent occurring in August 2017. Up to 30 homes were flooded mostly in Líos Na Greíne and Páirc an Ghrianáin and at least seven local businesses were affected. Roads in the area where damaged and a local Waste Water Treatment Works suffered considerable damage.

The flooding was due to a high intensity rainfall event, which focused on the north west of the country and in particular Inishowen. 73mm of rainfall was recorded in an eight hour period.

The Burnfoot River exceeded its banks, particularly on the lower, south bank of the river upstream of the Main Street bridge (R238). The bridge was impassable during the event, leading to long diversions for emergency services and the local community trying to access either the other side of the village or the rest of the Inishowen Peninsula.

There is also some evidence that the high intensity nature of the rainfall also led to flooding from other drains and watercourses in the area.

To address flooding issues nationally, the Office of Public Works (OPW) commissioned and completed Catchment and Flood Risk Management (CFRAM) studies covering the entire country. The CFRAM Study was completed with support from Donegal County Council. The Study identified flood risk areas, including Burnfoot, and the associated impacts of flooding. It also prepared Flood Risk Management Plans which set out the measures and policies to be pursued in order to achieve the most cost effective and sustainable management of flood risk.

Murphy Geospatial has recently completed fieldwork on property threshold surveys, as well as a detailed river and terrain survey. These surveys capture the data needed to build an up to date computer model of the Burnfoot and Skeoge Rivers, existing defences and floodplains in the area.

The model will simulate flood scenarios in detail to define predicted flood extent and depth. Model outputs will identify properties at risk from flooding and inform the design of flood protection measures.

The project team held a Hydrological Technical Workshop on the December 16, 2020, to discuss and agree the approach to Hydrology with the Steering Group. Work is now ongoing to define the critical river flows and flood scenarios that will be simulated in hydraulic models.

The outputs of these models will quantify and map flood risk to the level of detail required for design of the Scheme. Included in the study were: the physical characteristics of the catchments that influence water run-off and the analysis of data from hydrometric gauges (river flow and water level) and meteorological (rainfall) stations.

Full details of the analysis undertaken and the outcomes will be provided in a Hydrology Report which will be available on the Project Website when completed (https://countydonegalfrs.ie/burnfootfrs/).

An Opening Collaborative Workshop was held (via video conference) on January 19, 2021 and was attended by various representatives of public sector agencies.

The main aims of the workshop were to identify and discuss any issues, constraints and opportunities that could inform the development of the Scheme; and to identify any features that could be considered to create multiple benefits. The Workshop was well attended and was very useful in gathering input from other statutory bodies that will influence analysis and design.

RPS are completing an Environmental Constraints Study report highlighting what needs to be considered when designing an environmentally acceptable Scheme. Constraints in relation to Biodiversity, Flora and Fauna, Soils and Geology, Archaeology, Architectural and Cultural Heritage, Land Use and Material Assets, Landscape and Visual Impact, and Population and Human Health are being examined.

Walkover field surveys have also been carried out to build up an overall picture of the ecological baseline and to identify the need for more detailed baseline surveys this year. When the report is finalised it will be available to download from the project website.

An Invasive Species Management Plan (ISMP) has been prepared by RPS in conjunction with Donegal County Council (DCC) and the OPW. This plan defines the location of various invasive non-native species in relation to Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme (FRS). These species need to be controlled and managed to reduce the risk of interfering with design and construction of the Scheme.

The Plan sets out how to manage and/or eradicate invasive species in advance of the design and construction. The project team are now working with DCC to arrange treatment of Japanese Knotweed at Burnfoot on an ongoing basis.

The Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme project team is also undertaking relevant data collection. It is interested in receiving photos, videos, sketches or any other relevant information regarding previous flood events from those who have experienced it first-hand, particularly from the 2017 flood event.

The information provided will help the project team to refine the river model and the design of the flood relief scheme.

The river channel and terrain surveys commenced in January 2021 on the Burnfoot and Skeoge Rivers, and surrounding areas. The survey is programmed to be completed soon. Defence Asset Condition (DAC) surveys of existing flood defences also commenced in February 2021.

Hydrological Analysis: The hydrological analysis, which includes analysis of historic flood data, is ongoing.

Hydraulic Analysis: Construction of the computer model will commence in March 2021 following receipt of the river, terrain and threshold surveys. Environmental Assessment: Further detailed environmental surveys will be undertaken as the development of the scheme progresses, including, but not limited to, electrofishing, protected species surveys, archaeological and architectural surveys, noise surveys and site investigations.

The environmental constraints identified will inform the appraisals of the options for the flood relief scheme and will ensure a robust assessment of the potential environmental impact of the preferred scheme.