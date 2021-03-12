Donegal Anti-gold mining group joins all-island network

The organisation opposing gold prospecting in Donegal has been instrumental in the formation of an all-island network of communities against mining.

Save Inishowen From Gold Mining is campaigning against the gold prospecting currently taking place in the Glentogher / Meeneragh area of Inishowen.

The site, which lies between Quigley's Point and Carndonagh, is being explored by Arkle Resources PLC, formerly known as Connemara Mining, an Ireland-based gold and zinc exploration and development company.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Rose Kelly, a spokesperson for Save Inishowen From Gold Mining said there was “definitely an appetite and desire” for communities opposed to mining “to work together and support each other, in defense of our common home”.

She added: “On February 26, community groups from across the island of Ireland came together for the launch of an all-island anti-mining network. This event sent a powerful message to the mining industry and government that Ireland is not open for the business of exploitative extraction.

“Both the North and South of Ireland are consistently among the top ten countries in the world for attractiveness to the mining industry, with 27% of the South and 25% of the North now concessioned to mining companies.

“However, local communities feel their voices have not been heard and are rejecting these plans for prospecting and mining which will destroy their environment and communities’ health. This network will provide support and a chance for sharing of knowledge between campaigns.

“Present at the event were representatives from more than 25 groups opposing mining from the Sperrin Mountains to Connemara, Cavan and Donegal. As well as representatives of numerous activist groups from across the Island, including Sli Eile, Not Here Not Anywhere, The Environmental Gathering and Afri,” said Rose Kelly.

Rose Kelly said Save Inishowen from Gold Mining was “delighted this all island network of communities resisting mining has been formed”.

She explained: “This beautiful island on which we are privileged to live is under serious threat from the extractive industries.

“Clean air, water, soil, natural beauty and biodiversity are priceless and yet the government has all of this up for sale to the highest bidder. In taking this stance the government is failing in their duty on so many levels.

“It is failing to protect Earth Rights and Human Rights in this era of climate and biodiversity emergency. This era of mass extinction. It’s so important therefore that we work together as communities to hold government to account and to resist extractivism.”





