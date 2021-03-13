Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

'Lisfannon needs its Blue Flag back' – says Cllr Rena Donaghey

Good water quality at popular Inishowen beach

'Lisfannon needs its Blue Flag back' – says Cllr Rena Donaghey

'Lisfannon needs its Blue Flag back' – says Cllr Rena Donaghey

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Concern has been expressed at the failure of a Donegal beach to have its Blue Flag status reinstated.

Lisfannon Beach in Inishowen lost its Blue Flag three years ago.

The Blue Flag is the certification awarded by the internationally recognised body, Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). A beach that has been awarded the Blue Flag means it meets FEE's standards of environmental management. These standards are for water quality, safety, and public environmental education.

Speaking at The March meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said Lisfannon had lost its Blue Flag three years ago and had failed to regain it.

Cllr Donaghey said: “It is of paramount importance we have the Blue Flag reinstated at Lisfannon for the incoming year. We are really only about 12 weeks away from the summer period.

“The water at Lisfannon has been of excellent quality. Swimmers are still allowed to use Lisfannon Beach and, our thanks to Donegal County Council, which has kept all of the blue flags services in place since we lost the Blue Flag.

“However, we really need that Blue Flag back in place for this year. We have 14 blue flags in the whole county and Inishowen has the highest number of blue flags in County Donegal. It is a great selling point for the county and the Inishowen peninsula,” said Cllr Donaghey.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie