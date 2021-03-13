'Lisfannon needs its Blue Flag back' – says Cllr Rena Donaghey

Concern has been expressed at the failure of a Donegal beach to have its Blue Flag status reinstated.

Lisfannon Beach in Inishowen lost its Blue Flag three years ago.

The Blue Flag is the certification awarded by the internationally recognised body, Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). A beach that has been awarded the Blue Flag means it meets FEE's standards of environmental management. These standards are for water quality, safety, and public environmental education.

Speaking at The March meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said Lisfannon had lost its Blue Flag three years ago and had failed to regain it.

Cllr Donaghey said: “It is of paramount importance we have the Blue Flag reinstated at Lisfannon for the incoming year. We are really only about 12 weeks away from the summer period.

“The water at Lisfannon has been of excellent quality. Swimmers are still allowed to use Lisfannon Beach and, our thanks to Donegal County Council, which has kept all of the blue flags services in place since we lost the Blue Flag.

“However, we really need that Blue Flag back in place for this year. We have 14 blue flags in the whole county and Inishowen has the highest number of blue flags in County Donegal. It is a great selling point for the county and the Inishowen peninsula,” said Cllr Donaghey.