No progress at Donegal Pumping Station

Westbrook Pumping Station Station overflows regularly into Crana river.
The lack of progress in upgrading the Westbrook Pumping Station, outside Buncrana, was highlighted at March's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.
Cllr Rena Donaghey said she did not see any signs of the long-awaited work starting there yet.
Cllr Donaghey said: “I do not see any sign of works starting at Westbrook Pumping Station. The preparatory work is all completed. The funding is available.
“The overflow at Westbrook Pumping Station in times of flooding, which is quite regular, causes awful problems. The Crana is a salmonoid river. I would like to know why that work has been delayed?”
