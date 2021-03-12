National Homework Ban for April 12, declares An Taoiseach

In his most pressing interview to date, when questioned by 9 year old Dean Aherne about the abolition of homework, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin declared: “On Monday, April 12, there will be no homework, and that’s for the whole country.”

This is the first time ever such an event has taken place, or not taken place.

On the anniversary of Covid-19 related school closures, Starcamp is on a mission to keep children’s spirits uplifted as the pandemic continues.

And as part of its two-hour 'St Patrick's Day Show', which Starcamp is rolling out for free to all children in Ireland, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, chatted to Starcamp kids and gave them a very important message to share with the country.

An Taoiseach spoke about about overcoming shyness and the importance of confidence. He also told them that “it’s kinda cool” having a personal driver, that “he’d like Cork actor, Cillian Murphy to play him in a movie” and that his hidden talent is “mimicking people, I can take people off but in politics they don’t allow me to do that anymore”. Watch out Mario Rosenstock.

Starcamp, with Gala retail, is offering this free 'St Patrick's Day Show', which will be available to view from Saturday morning at 9am until March 18. It is oozing with positivity, smiles, uplifting messages, distraction, creativity and a feel good factor that children desperately need in their lives at this time. Starcamp has committed to creating something special for the sake of children, to aid their ailing spirits in what continues to be a challenging and confusing time for them as they return to the classroom.

The action packed St Patrick's Day line up for the event includes: The Story of St Patrick, music, games, baking, Irish dance with Riverdance performers, The Gardiner Brothers, Don Conroy will teach how to draw leprechauns, Joe the Magician and so much more.

With children due to lose out again with the cancellation of parades, Starcamp wants to encourage children all over Ireland to get creative and imaginative over the next week or so, and in association with Gala retail are offering a whole host of prizes for Best Performance, Best Art, Best Parade, Best Baking and Best Costume. All entries must have a St Patrick’s Day (or Irish) theme. To enter, simply upload your photo or video onto the Starcamp Club Facebook page or Starcamp Instagram page by March 18.

The winner will be announced on March 23. There will be a prize for each category and the overall winner will also win a Yamaha Electric Piano for their school.

To register now for the Starcamp “St Patrick’s Day Show”, simply go to: www.starcamp.ie.