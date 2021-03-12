Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Appointed chief executive of Donegal County Council

Redcastle native John G McLaughlin now at the helm

Appointed chief executive of Donegal County Council

New chief executive at Donegal Co Council, John G McLaughlin

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal County Council's former director of roads and transportation and current acting chief executive, John G. McLaughlin has been appointed its new chief executive.

Mr McLaughlin has been acting CEO since July last when he took over from former chief executive, Seamus Neely.

Mr McLaughlin grew up in Redcastle and was educated at Carndonagh Community School and the Regional Technical College in Letterkenny.

He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from University College Galway in 1986. He spent a short time working for University College Galway and Westmeath County Council before taking up an appointment in California, USA where he spent 13 years working in engineering and construction.

He joined Donegal County Council in 1999 where he worked in the National Roads Office in Donegal Town at executive engineer and senior executive engineer level.

In 2001 he took up the position of director of roads and transportation and has held that position until last year.

In addition, he served as the Buncrana town manager for a number of years until it was merged with the county council in 2014.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie