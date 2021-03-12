Appointed chief executive of Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council's former director of roads and transportation and current acting chief executive, John G. McLaughlin has been appointed its new chief executive.

Mr McLaughlin has been acting CEO since July last when he took over from former chief executive, Seamus Neely.

Mr McLaughlin grew up in Redcastle and was educated at Carndonagh Community School and the Regional Technical College in Letterkenny.

He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from University College Galway in 1986. He spent a short time working for University College Galway and Westmeath County Council before taking up an appointment in California, USA where he spent 13 years working in engineering and construction.

He joined Donegal County Council in 1999 where he worked in the National Roads Office in Donegal Town at executive engineer and senior executive engineer level.

In 2001 he took up the position of director of roads and transportation and has held that position until last year.

In addition, he served as the Buncrana town manager for a number of years until it was merged with the county council in 2014.