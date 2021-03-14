Ferocious amount of coastal erosion” has taken place at Donegal beach

What was described as a “ferocious amount of coastal erosion” has taken place at Culdaff beach in the last two months, according to Councillor Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael).

Cllr McGuinness, who was speaking at the March meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, also commended Donegal County Council staff for promptly reinstating access to the Big Strand beach in Culdaff.

Approximately a month ago, the sea took tonnes of sand away from the beach, at the football pitch entrance. According to Cllr McGuinness this happens every year. However, the sand comes back in again in the summertime, albeit less and less sand each year, which means the dunes are diminishing.

Cllr McGuinness explained: “The erosion meant that the pathway onto the Big Strand, ended up four foot above the sand. In addition, about one metre of the pathway broke off completely.”

Cllr McGuinness said: “A ferocious amount of coastal erosion has taken place at Culdaff beach over the past couple of months.

“Culdaff beach, along with others in County Donegal were subject to a study 25 years ago, which should be regarded as a baseline study on coastal erosion. The Council should now be looking at that study again, to see the extent of the erosion and what can be done about it.

“The same would apply to Ballyliffin and Lagg beaches. There are soft options available in terms of coastal erosion, which are not costly, and they may not last forever, but they would certainly do something in terms of addressing coastal erosion.

“The Malin Head road was in danger and Donegal County Council put up gabions. The question then arises why can gabions not be placed at other areas of coastal erosion as a soft option? We are not dealing with coastal erosion as perhaps as we should. It should be on the agenda at every one of our meetings.”

Cllr McGuinness went on to raise the issue of septic tanks flowing into the river at Culdaff.

He said: “There is an issue with Irish Water regarding the emptying of septic tanks in Culdaff, which have to be emptied. They should be emptied but how often? It is an issue for Irish Water but it will not even list the matter. The same applies to a number of our towns along the Inishowen coast, including Moville.”





