Weather forecast for Donegal, Saturday, March 13, 2021

There will be sunny spells and showers today
Today will bring a mix of good sunny spells with scattered blustery showers. Showers may be heavy and turn wintery at times with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of five to eight degrees Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds. Gusting winds will occasionally reach gale force near western coasts in the afternoon.
Showers will continue tonight but they will be lighter in nature. More prolonged rain will approach the northwest by morning. Lowest temperatures of two to five degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.
Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with rain and drizzle extending to all areas during the day, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Continuing cool and breezy with blustery showers over the weekend but becoming more settled next week with drier and milder spring like conditions expected.
