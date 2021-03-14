Donegal County Council appoints KPMG Future Analytics for Campervan study

Contact

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal County Council has appointed KPMG Future Analytics to carry out a Camping, Caravan and Campervan Study for the county.

KPMG is a “planning, economics and research consultancy who specialise in the provision of data-driven advice to public and private sector clients”.

Giving the Camping, Caravan and Campervan Study a “cautious welcome” at March's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District Councillors, Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said a number of issues required “clarification”.

Cllr Doherty said it would be important to find out who has designed the brief and what costing was going into the study?

He added: “I would also like to know how KPMG Future Analytics was picked for the study?

“There were four points contained in the information circulated to members, regarding the aim of the Camping, Caravan and Campervan Study, which is to: provide a baseline of the sector in the county; identify issues and opportunities in further developing this sector; identify necessary tasks and interventions required to support the development of this sector; and identify means of mitigating the threats and risks to the vibrancy of the sector.

“I have been asked where is the community in this development for the sector? Today you have heard many councillors talk about their beaches, talk about their shore fronts, so, in addition to the sector, I am now appealing for consultation with local community groups in relation to this Study, as as well as consultation with councillors.

“I think it is very, very important because nobody will love, care about and preserve their area more than the local community. Many areas will be suitable for such development, but, on the other hand, some areas will not.

“Accordingly, I do think it is important that KPMG engages with the community, as well as the sector and councillors. I think this should be communicated to Donegal County Council's senior staff,” said Cllr Doherty.

According to Donegal County Council, the Camping, Caravan and Campervan Study “will be very welcome as this sector has seen much growth in recent years, as witnessed, in particular, around the county’s coastline”.

