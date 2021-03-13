DLDC welcome increased LEADER allocation for 2021 - 2022

Contact
Donegal Local Development Company CLG, (DLDC), a member of the Irish Local Development Network, (ILDN), who represent the 35 Local Development Companies, (LDCs), who deliver the LEADER Programme nationally, have welcomed the announcement by the, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD, of an increased allocation of €70 million in 2021-2022 for the LEADER
Programme.
Welcoming the announcement, Padraic Fingleton, DLDC CEO said DLDC and ILDN have been calling recently for the Government to utilise funding available from the EU for Rural Development, for the purposes of LEADER.
"As the deliverers of LEADER in Donegal we are greatly encouraged by this announcement of an increased allocation of €70 million to the end of 2022.
“The LEADER Programme offers the ideal vehicle for the delivery of development funding to rural areas in the most effective manner.
"The allocation of this increased funding will deliver critical stimulus to help drive the post Covid recovery."
He added the funding announced will ensure that more vital projects in Donegal focused on climate change, digital transformation, remote working and enterprise development can be progressed in rural communities throughout the country to meet the expectations of the EU in terms of the requirements of its recovery funding criteria.
