39 cases of Covid-19 in Donegal notified today

16 additional deaths nationwide

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Thirty-nine cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Donegal according to today's figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

This leaves the five day moving average (to midnight March 12) at 23 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (February 27- March 12) at 145.1. The number of new cases here during last 14 days (February 27-March 12) now stands at 231.


The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been notified of 16 additional deaths nationwide related to Covid-19.

Three deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, one in January.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, March 12, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 226,358* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

269 are men / 271 are women
73% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 29 years old
235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties**

As of 8am today, 340 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 10, 570,391 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

409,662 people have received their first dose
160,729 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 226,258 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

