Weather forecast for Donegal, Sunday, March 14, 2021

It will be cloudy this morning with rain and drizzle pushing down from the northwest, possibly heavy at times. It will clear to scattered showers in the afternoon but it remain quite cloudy. A bit milder than recently with highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, occasionally strong on coasts.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few clear spells. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in overnight, mainly affecting western areas. Milder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of five to nineegrees in moderate westerly winds.

Tomorrow will be a mild and mostly cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Continuing cool and breezy with blustery showers but becoming more settled next week with drier and milder spring like conditions expected.