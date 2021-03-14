New lights for west Donegal graveyard

Contact
The lights in action at the new Annagry graveyard this weekend
Annagry's new graveyard lighting system have been in operation over the weekend.
Extensive work to the new graveyard has been carried out for a while now and this latest addition is seen as another important development and is being warmly welcomed locally.
Local PP Very Rev Nigel O'Gallchóir of St Mary Star Of The Sea, Annagry said it was lovely to finally have the lights illuminating the new Annagry graveyard.
"I want to sincerely thank all who generously contributed to this project. So many people, home and away have donated to the installation of this new lighting.
"I wish to acknowledge in particular: The Annagry Youth Committee that was set up in the 80s who closed and donated their fundraising account of €4,053.76; Tony Campbell and Michael Doohan of GPE Industries Limited, Annagry €4,000; Donegal County Council grant allocation via councillors Marie-Therese Gallagher and John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh €2,500.
"A special word of thanks to two individuals who donated €1,000 each and wish to remain anonymous; Denis Bonner for giving the site plan; Martin Reynolds, Shay McBride, John McKelvey and to the ESB for the installation and connection of the lights.
"Tá mé fíor bhuíoch daoibh uilig a bhí go fláithiúl agus a chuidigh ar dhoigh ar bith."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.