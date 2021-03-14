Contact

New lights for west Donegal graveyard

Local PP thanks community for their great assistance

The lights in action at the new Annagry graveyard this weekend

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Annagry's new graveyard lighting system have been in operation over the weekend.

Extensive work to the new graveyard has been carried out for a while now and this latest addition is seen as another important development and  is being warmly welcomed locally.

Local PP Very Rev Nigel O'Gallchóir of St Mary Star Of The Sea, Annagry said it was lovely to finally have the lights illuminating the new Annagry graveyard.

"I want to sincerely thank all who generously contributed to this project. So many people, home and away have donated to the installation of this new lighting.

"I wish to acknowledge in particular: The Annagry Youth Committee that was set up in the 80s who closed and donated their fundraising account of €4,053.76; Tony Campbell and Michael Doohan of GPE Industries Limited, Annagry €4,000; Donegal County Council grant allocation via councillors Marie-Therese Gallagher and John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh €2,500.

"A special word of thanks to two individuals who donated €1,000 each and wish to remain anonymous; Denis Bonner for giving the site plan; Martin Reynolds, Shay McBride, John McKelvey and to the ESB for the installation and connection of the lights.

"Tá mé fíor bhuíoch daoibh uilig a bhí go fláithiúl agus a chuidigh ar dhoigh ar bith."

