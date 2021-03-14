11 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal notified today

There have been no new Covid-19 related deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today but 11 additional cases have been reported here in Donegal

This leaves our five day moving average to midnight March 13)** at 25. The 14-day incidence rate in the county per 100,000 population (February 28-March 13)** is now 148.2 and the number of new cases during last 14 days (February 28-March 13)** at 236.

There has been a total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 13, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 187 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **



As of 8am today, 349 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose

162,693 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 226,741 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.