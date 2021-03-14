Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

11 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal notified today

No deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre

11 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal notified today

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

There have been no new Covid-19 related deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today but 11 additional cases have been reported here in Donegal

This leaves our five day moving average to midnight March 13)** at 25. The 14-day incidence rate in the county per 100,000 population (February 28-March 13)** is now 148.2 and the number of new cases during last 14 days (February 28-March 13)** at 236.

There has been a total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 13, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 187 are women
73% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 31 years old
145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 349 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose
162,693 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 226,741 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie