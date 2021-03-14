New book will celebrate one of Donegal's leading drama groups

Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair 1931–1981 is the title of a new Irish language book by Noel Ó Gallchóir that

is to be launched online on Saturday, 27 March at 8pm.

The book offers a rich and comprehensive account of the history of Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair during those years and contains a wide selection of photographs and news reports from various periods.

Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair enjoyed national and international acclaim for many years as one

of Ireland’s leading drama groups. They won a vast array of awards and prizes at festivals, feiseanna

agus competitions and are considered to have been pivotal figures in achieving recognition for Irish

language drama.

"It was Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair who first roused my love for drama," said Noel Ó Gallchóir,

the book’s author, "and I know the same is true of many more people."

He added the Aisteoirí played a key role in conserving, nurturing and enriching music and drama in Donegal.

"As well as that, I don’t think thatany other drama group in the country did as much to further the cause of the Irish language drama movement, or achieved the same standard as the Aisteoirí during that period."

The book details the history of the company from 1931 until 1981 and documents the plays

they performed, the prizes they won, the challenges they faced and the other feats they achieved

over those years.

It also offers insight into life in Gaoth Dobhair in the twentieth century and gives an account of the most prominent figures involved with the Aisteoirí, including Áine Nic Giolla Bhríde, the group’s leader and linchpin for most of that period.

Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair, 1931–1981 is available in bookshops or can be purchased online

from Cló Iar-Chonnacht (cic.ie), An Ceathrú Póilí (anceathrupoili.com) or litríocht.com.

Everyone is welcome to attend the online launch. If you would like to attend, search for the

event on eventbrite.com, visit the Thall is Abhus Facebook page or use the following link:

https://youtu.be/hmgR4HR5tF8