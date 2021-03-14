Have your say in shaping major Donegal project

Letterkenny Community Centre has launched a children’s art competition with the theme: ‘Letterkenny Community Centre 2121’.

The community organisation is asking children to use their talents to imagine what Letterkenny Community Centre will look like one hundred years from now in 2121.

The winners of each age category will have their artwork locked in a time capsule to be opened in 100 years’ time and will also receive a €50 Shop LK voucher.

The overall winner will also be awarded a 10-year membership of Letterkenny Community Centre and a €100 Shop LK voucher.

The art competition is part of an overall drive by Letterkenny Community Centre to better understand the needs of the local community now and in the future.

As part of this initiative, Letterkenny Community Centre has also launched a community consultation for local people aged 16 and over to share their views on the future of the

centre.

Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Letterkenny Community Centre’s management committee chairperson, Philip O’Kennedy, said the world is rapidly changing and Letterkenny Community Centre is determined to evolve to meet the changing needs of the local community.

"We see the children’s art competition and community consultation as an invitation to the local community in Letterkenny to co-design the future of Letterkenny Community Centre so that it continues to meet their needs for years to come.”

Art Competition Details

The competition is open to under-16s and the prize for the overall winning entry will be a 10-year membership of Letterkenny Community Centre.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, March 31 with judging to take place in April.

Winners of each age category and the overall winner will be announced in mid-April, with prize-giving to follow in May.

There are four age categories for the art competition:

- Aged 13-15

- Aged 10-12

- Aged 7-9

- Aged 6 and under

More details on entering the competition can be found on Letterkenny Community Centre’s Facebook page.

Community Consultation Details

The community consultation is open to anyone aged 16 and over to submit their views on the future of Letterkenny Community Centre.

The consultation can be found online at: https://forms.gle/8fWeT1HYs5gawUa48

The closing date for submissions is also March 31.